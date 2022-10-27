RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week into early voting, and chances are you’ve seen plenty of people looking to get last-minute votes and passing out pamphlets outside polling locations.

Also known as electioneering, the state puts a hard stop on political solicitation within a certain distance of the front door at polling locations, with the buffer zone set at 50 feet.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to come back in full force,” said Jerome Brown with the Wake County Voter Education Coalition.

Brown said talking in person with voters it’s a welcomed change from more socially distanced outreach the group resorted to earlier in the pandemic.

“We hold forums, Townhall meetings, other than when the pandemic happened and that shifted just like everybody else and terms of how we engage the community,” Brown said.

While volunteers outside say pieces of paper can provide a crucial voting road map for people as they enter the polls.

“Some of us do our research ahead of time, probably 50 percent who come to early voting do the research but there are a lot of people who have no clue for the non-partisan races,” volunteer Kristina Troost said. “It’s our last chance to reach voters and it’s worth doing, right, we really want people to vote.”

Other voters say not even signs or smiling faces can change their game plan going in.

“I get my mind made up pretty much during the news cycle and by the time you get to today, I don’t really think they’re going to convince me one way or the other,” voter William Brideson said.

As for inside, pre-approved partisan election observers are still allowed in the voting area within a restricted area.

Although the North Carolina Board of Elections tried to tighten the rules they follow in August, a state review board blocked the new regulations.