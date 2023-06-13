RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – National Republicans have launched a new effort to convince people to vote early in 2024 just as Republicans in the legislature prepare to enact new rules impacting mail-in ballots and same-day voter registration.

The state Senate will debate legislation this week that would make Election Day the deadline for mail-in ballots, eliminating the current grace period that allows those ballots to count as long as their postmarked by Election Day and arrive at county election offices within three days of the election.

The bill would also require people who register and vote on the same day during the early voting period to cast a provisional ballot while their eligibility is verified.

The legislation comes as the Republican National Committee has launched a get-out-the-vote effort called Bank Your Vote that aims to take advantage of early voting across the country even as prominent figures such as former President Donald Trump have cast doubt on its legitimacy.

“They’re walking a bit of a tightrope here,” said Chris Cooper, an expert on state politics at Western Carolina University. “They’re going to talk about security. They’re going to pivot to the points that they tend to pivot on.”

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger said the proposed changes to state election laws are needed to improve voter confidence in the process.

He said, “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem as far as turnout. I think there is a danger of folks saying why should I vote if there’s this kind of problem out there?”

In the 2022 midterm election, data from the NC State Board of Elections shows that of the ballots that were cast early, 39 percent came from registered Democrats, 31 percent came from registered Republicans and 29 percent came from unaffiliated voters.

Sen. Berger said of the Bank Your Vote effort, “I think that’s good news in my opinion because I think it puts the focus where it needs to be. The Democrats have done a very good job of getting low-propensity voters out to vote, particularly in the early voting period. And, Republicans have not matched that.”

Democrats have blasted the Republicans’ proposed changes to state election laws, saying they risk disenfranchising voters.

Sen. Mike Woodard pointed to the growing popularity of early voting and said eliminating the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots could lead to some legitimate votes not counting.

In 2020, when interest in mail-in voting soared due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 13,000 ballots came in during the grace period after Election Day. Republicans say if that grace period is eliminated, voters would adjust and send their ballots in sooner.

“I can’t reconcile the North Carolina bill with what’s happening at the federal level,” Sen. Woodard said. “It’s clearly in conflict with what the national Republican Party is encouraging their voters to do.”

Separately, state Senate Republicans are also advancing a bill this week that would restructure the NC State Board of Elections to give the legislature the power to choose who sits on the board and would make the board evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said early voting will be a key focus in 2024, as he anticipates more than 55 percent of all ballots to be cast before Election Day next year.

“And as long as those are the options that are on the table, we as the Republican Party are going to encourage Republicans to go vote,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we are talking to voters about our Republican candidates, our Republican agenda, before they go vote.”