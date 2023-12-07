RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday challenging the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) transfer eligibility rule.

Stein said the rule illegally restrains student athletes’ ability to change schools and play sports. The rule requires student athletes who transfer among Division I schools to wait one year before competing unless the NCAA makes an exception.

Stein released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“College sports are changing rapidly, but one thing remains the same: protecting student athletes has to be the top priority. This rule has been applied inconsistently and hampers college athletes from freely making decisions about where they go to school. The NCAA has long claimed that the transfer rule is necessary to give students time to acclimate, but that justification doesn’t make sense for student-athletes who are in good academic standing. Coaches come and go as is best for their careers and families — students should enjoy that same freedom.”

The case has been filed in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of West Virginia in conjunction with attorneys general from Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, and New York. The attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order and an injunction to prevent the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

In September, Stein wrote the NCAA saying that its decision to keep Tez Walker from playing football for UNC was wrong and unlawful under federal and state antitrust laws. The NCAA reversed its decision in October and allowed Walker to play.

Gov. Roy Cooper also sent a letter to the NCAA in August urging the governing body to reconsider its previous eligibility decision for Walker.

A copy of the full complaint is available here.