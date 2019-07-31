NC Board of Elections chairman resigns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The chairman of the North Carolina Board of Elections has resigned, Governor Roy Cooper’s website announced Tuesday evening.

Cooper’s office said in a news release that he had accepted the resignation of Robert Cordle.

Cooper’s spokesman Ford Porter issued a short statement about the resignation:

“The resignation has been accepted and we thank Chairman Cordle for his service. The State Board of Elections needs to continue its important work without distraction to ensure the integrity of our electoral process.”

Cordle was chosen for the board by Cooper in December 2018.

Cooper selected Cordle from a list of nominees provided by the North Carolina Democratic Party, according to a news release from the governor’s office at the time.

Cordle was chosen by a unanimous vote among the board to become the chair in late January.

Cordle previously served on the State Board of Elections until 2013 and practiced law in Charlotte from 1968 to 2018, before retiring from Mayer Brown LLP in 2005.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now