RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.

State Auditor Beth Wood (D) found that of about $5.4 billion sent to North Carolina in Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan, only $1.3 billion (24 percent) had been disbursed to agencies meant to receive it as of June 30. That leaves $4.1 billion.

The state has to spend the money by the end of 2026.

“I think you will see it move faster now over the next several months than you have seen it move in the last six months,” Wood said.

The report noted the Office of State Budget and Management has appropriately identified how much money is available to each agency under the parameters the General Assembly approved in 2021.

The money can be used for a wide variety of things, some of which include: bonuses for state workers, improvements to broadband infrastructure, upgrades for water and sewer facilities and support for food banks due to increasing demand on their services.

“Frankly, people are a little bit afraid that they’re going to misspend or not understand the requirements, and then they’re gonna spend the money and it’s gonna be asked for it back,” Wood said.

Her report noted there was still $1.6 billion available to the Department of Environmental Quality, including funding for infrastructure grants for water and sewer facilities. The Deptartment of Information Technology had $734 million remaining, including funding for broadband grants. The report also said the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had not requested $30 million available to be distributed to the state’s six food banks.

“Because of COVID, we’ve got all this money coming in the door. We’ve got an opportunity to put North Carolina back in better shape than it was before COVID hit,” Wood said.

She also said this audit is the first on this issue as her agency continues to look into whether the state is adequately verifying whether the money that has gone out actually has been used as it was intended.

She has been concerned by past investigations her office has undertaken amid the pandemic that found various agencies did not have appropriate verification measures in place.

“You don’t want to wait until it’s spent to find out it wasn’t spent appropriately,” Wood said. “We’re still pushing this money out the door and we’re not utilizing technology to help us get it out the door quickly and yet account for it properly.”