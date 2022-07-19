WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) was one of 16 members of Congress arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court.

A tweet from Adams’ verified account reported her arrest early Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Capitol Police later confirmed 34 total arrests were made for “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding.”

The Democratic lawmaker tweeted just before noon saying she would be taking part in a reproductive freedom and abortion rights protest with the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“We will not be silent as our fundamental rights are under attack,” Adams’ tweet said.

CBS News reports protesters were blocking First Street NE near the Capitol building. Capitol police said they issued the standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed she was among those arrested.

Adams represents North Carolina’s 12th district, which is made up of parts of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

In addition to Adams and Ocasio-Cortez, multiple reports confirmed democratic representatives Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Jackie Speier (California), Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey), Cori Bush (Missouri), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Carolyn Maloney (New York) were also arrested.

Reports said Capitol Police began arresting reps at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available.