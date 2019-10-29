NC Senate budget override vote delayed until at least Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Senate Republicans have put off for at least a day an override vote on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget.

A parliamentary action had occurred so that an override vote could happen as soon as Monday night. But Senate Rules Chairman Bill Rabon pushed off any vote until Tuesday at the earliest.

Top Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters later it didn’t happen Monday because “I don’t think we had an opportunity” for an override.

But Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue says the delay is evidence that Republicans know the budget veto will be upheld and the need to take Democratic issues seriously to hammer out a negotiated budget.

Republicans would need at least one of the 21 Democrats to defect to complete the override and enact the budget. The House already has voted to override Cooper’s veto.

Earlier, Berger said now is the time for Democratic colleagues to stand up and decide what “they’re for and what they’re against” when it comes to a state budget.

The budget bill has been idled since Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the two-year plan in June.

Berger says his chamber will attempt to advance teacher pay legislation regardless of the budget outcome before the chamber adjourns for an extended period after this week.

