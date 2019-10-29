NC Senate vote on overriding budget veto delayed yet again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican Senate leaders once again delayed a vote Tuesday on whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget, scheduling the bill to come up again Wednesday.

Sen. John Alexander (R-Wake/Franklin) was absent from Tuesday’s session. Republicans hold a 29-21 majority over Democrats. To override the veto, they need a three-fifths majority of senators who are present and voting.

“I think you can expect to see it until we’re at a point where we can take a vote, and we’ll be at that point when we have enough votes to override the veto,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger.

Cooper vetoed the budget on June 28, citing concerns with the lack of Medicaid expansion and lower raises for teachers than he wants. Since then, the legislature has passed a series of “mini-budgets” to fund various agencies and provide raises for state employees.

The House took a surprise vote to override Cooper’s veto in September, leading to shouting on the House floor by Rep. Deb Butler (D).

Democrats said at the time they’d been told there would be no votes that morning and were deceived by Republican leadership. House Speaker Tim Moore (R) has denied that.

Since then, the Senate has not taken a vote on whether to override Cooper’s veto.

Sen. Berger says there are still discussions taking place between Democrats and Republicans. If all senators are present, it would require only one Democrat to join the Republicans in overriding the veto. Additionally, if two Democrats are absent, Republicans would have enough votes to override on their own.

“I regret that this impasse has been reached. I’d like to see Medicaid expanded. But, if that’s not going to occur, then we need to stand strong with our governor,” said Sen. Floyd McKissick (D-Durham). “I think the governor’s veto would be sustained. Having said that, if people are out for one reason or another, somebody might have a baby in the family, a death in the family, anything could happen.”

The Senate reconvenes Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.