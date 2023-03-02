RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who also serves as the President of the North Carolina Senate, announced he will give the Republican response following Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State Address Monday.

“It is my honor to represent Republicans in the upcoming response to Governor Cooper’s State of the State Address. I look forward to highlighting the great work we have done for the people of North Carolina, and the vision we have moving forward,” he said in a letter directly to CBS 17.

The Senate voted on Tuesday to formally invite Cooper to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Monday, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Previous State of the State addresses have given Cooper the opportunity to express what legislation he’d like the Republican-controlled legislature to pass.

The speech will air live on television and online.