Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden visit to talk infrastructure

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) – A Pittsburgh-area bridge has collapsed involving multiple vehicles and a gas line just before 7 a.m. Friday, ahead of President Joe Biden speaking in the same area on multiple hot topics, including infrastructure.

WTAJ in Altoona, Pennsylvania, reported emergency crews are currently on-scene at the bridge collapse that occurred in a major park in the area, Frick Park. It was first reported by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

It said several cars, a Port Authority bus, and a gas pipe burst, identified by the smell of natural gas odor, and are all involved in the cause of the collapse.

Three people have been taken to a local-area hospital with non-life-injuries at this time. An additional 10 injuries were reported. According to KDKA Pittsburgh, all three were on the Port Authority bus when the bridge collapsed.

Furthermore, a safety team was dispatched to be sure no one is trapped under the bridge, WTAJ said.

Upon arrival, rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.

Biden is scheduled to speak on his Building a Better America plan, including on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at 2 p.m. eastern today.

He’s also supposed to touch on other trending topics such as how Democrats plan to strengthen the nation’s supply chain, how they plan to go about revitalizing American manufacturing and creating good-paying union jobs.

This is a developing story.

WTAJ, Nexstar and the Associated Press contributed to this article.