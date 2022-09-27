RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s face it. Who’s going to go down to the county courthouse and search court records? Who’s going to dig up specific cases handled by a congressional candidate who’s also an attorney?

“The reason it’s sticky is because there are some of those kernels of truth that allow people to try and verify these claims,” said UNC professor Francesca Tripodi.

As most of us do with everything else, we go online to search for answers. Tripodi wrote a book about how that internet search is often part of the plan.

‘The Propagandists’ Playbook: How Conservative Elites Manipulate Search and Threaten Democracy’ uses the 2017 Virginia gubernatorial race as an example.

“They’re going to a search engine to fact check that. It can actually be part of this larger strategy to make these lies or these half-truths seem more credible,” said Tripodi.

Using key words or phrases that are mentioned in political ads can open up the trap door to what feels like an inescapable rabbit hole, filled with articles that purport what Tripodi refers to as propaganda.

“So, it’s not even just that the lies are surface level in the ads themselves. It’s when people search for more information about these half-truths it’s easy to sway opinion because you can make sure your content is rising to the top of search engines” she said.

There is one main goal.

“So that you would see a couple of different sources returned that would make you think oh well this actually is true,” said Tripodi. “Even if it’s not true or even half-true, just to get your vote.”