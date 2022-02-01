Rep. Cawthorn sues to block challenge to his candidacy over Jan. 6

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, North Carolina congressional nominee Madison Cawthorn addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is suing in an attempt to block a group of North Carolina voters who are trying to disqualify him as a congressional candidate.

Cawthorn’s lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court.

In January, lawyers filed a candidacy challenge of the Republican on behalf of 11 voters with the State Board of Elections, which oversees a process by which a candidate’s qualifications are scrutinized. The voters contend that Cawthorn, who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

The 1868 amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments, and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.

Cawthorn’s lawsuit says North Carolina election officials should not have the ability to take his name off the ballot in 2022.

He says the lawsuit to disqualify him would violate his First Amendment rights.

“Running for political office is quintessential First Amendment activity and afforded great protection,” the lawsuit states.

