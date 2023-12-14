RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New congressional maps are causing a shake up for North Carolina’s lawmakers.

Representative Wiley Nickel, a democrat who represents North Carolina’s District 13, tells CBS 17’s Russ Bowen that he will not run again for his seat. CBS 17 was the first to learn about the decision.

Nickel revealed he does plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2026.

He representative’s home district was the most evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans in the state. After the recent redraw of congressional lines, makes it all but impossible for a Democrat to win that district.

