Report: NC Congressman G.K. Butterfield to retire

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., asks a question at a Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration during a field hearing on voting rights and election administration issues facing Arizona and the Native American community at Phoenix College, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Congressman G.K. Butterfield, who represents North Carolina’s District 1, is set to retire, CBS News reported Wednesday.

Butterfield has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2004. His district represented 15 counties including Wayne, Wilson, Nash, and Edgecombe.

Butterfield won re-election by 9 points in 2020. According to CBS News’ Aaron Navarro, his new district drawn by the Republican-led legislature leans Democratic by just 1 point.

He is the 15th U.S. House Democrat to either retire or run for another office.