RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new poll of Republican primary voters finds Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson with a substantial lead over other potential GOP candidates in the 2024 gubernatorial race as he mulls a run.

In a poll conducted this month by the Republican political firm the Differentiators, a majority of GOP primary voters chose Robinson over any other option presented to them in the poll. Fifty-five percent of those surveyed said they have a favorable view of him compared to 8 percent who view him unfavorably.

“He’s spent the last two years locking down the Republican primary,” Jim Blaine said, a partner at the Differentiators. “I think the primary is over.”

No one, including Robinson, has officially declared that they’re getting into the race, however.

Robinson said last year that he’s “95 percent sure” he’ll run in 2024. Current Gov. Roy Cooper (D) cannot run for a third term.

Against Republican Treasurer Dale Folwell, who could also get into the race, 60 percent of voters choose Robinson compared to 6 percent for Folwell.

In another hypothetical matchup against former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, Robinson gets 58 percent compared to Walker’s 8 percent. He also would have a wide lead over former Gov. Pat McCrory, getting 60 percent support compared to 21 percent for McCrory.

“Robinson, at this point in time is so far ahead, anybody that ran against him is basically going to be like a squirrel in the road. They’re gonna get smushed or dart off to the side and get out of the way,” Blaine said. “We’ve got a lot of good Republican leaders in this state. They’re just completely dwarfed by Robinson’s image.”

The lieutenant governor has been at the center of controversy multiple times since taking office, including for his comments about LGBTQ people.

In a different poll conducted by the left-leaning Carolina Forward earlier this fall, Robinson also held a commanding lead in the GOP primary, but was running even in a hypothetical general election matchup against Atty. Gen. Josh Stein (D), who is also expected to run — but has not announced.

“Democrats are wondering if they need to put forward a different candidate to have a better chance against Robinson,” Blaine said. “It’s going to be really interesting to see if Stein is going to be able to avoid a primary or if he’s going to have to fight his way through a primary.”

Presidential race

Following former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running in 2024, the Differentiators poll found most North Carolina Republicans want someone else to be their nominee.

About 36 percent of GOP primary voters want Trump to be the nominee again compared to 52 percent who said “someone else.” A narrow majority (52%) also said they think someone else would be more likely to defeat President Joe Biden.

“We were surprised,” Blaine said.

The pollsters asked primary voters about a hypothetical matchup between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump. Between the two, 56 percent of voters chose DeSantis compared to 35 percent who chose Trump. About 9 percent were undecided.

“(Trump has) begun to say increasingly radical things like suspend the constitution, re-run the 2020 election. I think there’s a point in time where there’s just a bridge that he wants his supporters to cross that they say, I’m not going that far,” Blaine said. “If he has all this trouble that comes with him and he’s not winning, I think the allure and the shine is kind of off of him with a big group of Republican primary voters, and we saw that.”