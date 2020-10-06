Sen. Thom Tillis says Trump is ‘feeling great’ after leaving hospital

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday night. Tillis said Trump is “feeling great and working hard for the American people,” a tweet said.

Trump, after going to Walter Reed hospital Friday for treatment of COVID-19, returned to the White House Monday evening.

Tillis announced his positive test for COVID-19 Friday night. He had said he was experiencing symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, but said Monday he was no longer exhibiting symptoms.

Tillis also said on Twitter he is “recovering and look(s) forward to getting back to the Senate and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Received a call from President @realDonaldTrump tonight. He's feeling great and working hard for the American people. Told him I'm recovering and look forward to getting back to the Senate and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 6, 2020

