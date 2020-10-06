Sen. Thom Tillis says Trump is ‘feeling great’ after leaving hospital

Political News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday night. Tillis said Trump is “feeling great and working hard for the American people,” a tweet said.

Trump, after going to Walter Reed hospital Friday for treatment of COVID-19, returned to the White House Monday evening.

Tillis announced his positive test for COVID-19 Friday night. He had said he was experiencing symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, but said Monday he was no longer exhibiting symptoms.

Tillis also said on Twitter he is “recovering and look(s) forward to getting back to the Senate and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories