Sen. Thom Tillis says Trump is ‘feeling great’ after leaving hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis said he spoke with President Donald Trump on Monday night. Tillis said Trump is “feeling great and working hard for the American people,” a tweet said.
Trump, after going to Walter Reed hospital Friday for treatment of COVID-19, returned to the White House Monday evening.
Tillis announced his positive test for COVID-19 Friday night. He had said he was experiencing symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, but said Monday he was no longer exhibiting symptoms.
Tillis also said on Twitter he is “recovering and look(s) forward to getting back to the Senate and confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”
