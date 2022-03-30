WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he will not support the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court over concerns that she would “legislate from the bench.”

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement as Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R) said she will vote to confirm Jackson.

Collins’ support Wednesday gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.

Tillis said he has two criteria for reviewing the nomination of any federal judge.

One being their qualifications and the other their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written.

“There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first black woman to the Supreme Court is historic,” Tillis said.

But the senator expressed concerns over Jackson following the Constitution.

“I am also disappointed that she is reluctant to take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so.

“Although I will not support her confirmation, it is highly likely Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation.”

It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support her, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

In Jackson’s hearings, several Republican senators interrogated her on sentencing decisions in her nine years as a federal judge and in child pornography cases in particular. The senators, several of whom are eyeing a run for president, asked the same questions repeatedly in an effort to paint her as too lenient on sex criminals.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support her, citing the GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.