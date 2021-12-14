Texts to Meadows verify ‘severity and seriousness’ of Jan. 6 insurrection, former NC Supreme Court justice says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice said the recent revelations of Mark Meadows’ and the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection are “beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

Former Republican Bob Orr said the text messages sent to Meadows during the chaos show the seriousness of the riot.

“This is far beyond anything I could have ever imagined. I suspect it’s far beyond what any rational person in the country could have thought,” Orr said. “It certainly verifies, although I don’t know that we really need verification, the severity, and seriousness of what took place on Jan. 6.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity urged then Chief of Staff Meadows to tell then President Donald Trump to “make a statement” and “ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Host Laura Ingraham texted “he is destroying his legacy.”

Donald Trump Jr. also texted “he’s got to condemn this (expletive) ASAP. The capitol police tweet is not enough.” Meadows responded, “I’m pushing it hard”.

Meadows had agreed to testify before the Jan. 6 committee but changed his mind.

“He may be thinking there’s more to lose if he crosses Trump than having the Justice Department prosecute him on criminal contempt charges,” said Orr, who is now a practicing attorney. “Certainly in the eyes of history and down the road, this will be seen as just one more example of people in power unwilling to do the right thing because they don’t want to offend Donald Trump.”.

The U.S. House is expected to vote Tuesday night on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges.

If passed, it would be the first time since the 1830s a former member of Congress has been voted in contempt, according to House records.

In an interview on Fox News Meadows said, “on my part, I’ve tried to share nonprivileged information. But truly the executive privilege Donald Trump has claimed is his to waive. It’s not mine to waive. It’s not Congress’ to waive.”

Meadows was in his fourth term as congressman of North Carolina’s 11th district when he was tapped by Trump to be his chief of staff.

Orr said Meadows’ alleged actions leading up to, during, and after Jan. 6 are of no help to North Carolina’s Republican Party.

“It was a legitimate effort to subvert the democratic process and to keep Joe Biden from being certified as the next president of the United States and I think for Meadows to be knee-deep in that, and he’s obviously not willing to let the public and let the Congress to see all of his records from that particular incident, reflects poorly on the party, it reflects poorly on Meadows and we’ll see whether that has any long term effect. It certainly is a stain under any and all circumstances,” Orr said.

Some within the GOP may disagree about whether Meadows would be welcome by the party to run for office again in North Carolina.

Orr doesn’t mince words.

“I think he would do well to go back to Florida where he’s originally from and try and sell real estate down at Mar a Lago or something,” he said.

Orr left the Republican Party during the Trump administration.