RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision, Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore said he doesn’t plan to bring bills up for votes during the current legislative session that would restrict abortion access.

He said he acknowledges Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would veto those bills, and that Republicans do not have the supermajority they need to override him.

Some members of his party, including state Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort), have said they’re ready to act if the court’s final decision does indeed overturn Roe v. Wade. He posted on Facebook earlier this month that he’s drafting “legislation similar to the Texas abortion ban.”

When CBS 17 asked Moore if he would support doing that, he said, “You know, we’re looking at what options would be out there, and I think it’s going to require a broader conversation. It’s going to require probably a stakeholder process. And, I would anticipate legislation like that is something that I would be looking to look at more in the long session.”

The next long session will begin next January, following this year’s election. Republicans are aiming to reclaim a supermajority in the legislature and flip two seats on the state Supreme Court that are currently held by Democrats.

Moore didn’t say what specific changes to state law he would want to make but reiterated his pro-life stance.

That’s legislation, that if we start moving, that needs to be carefully thought through, and looked at. And North Carolina won’t be alone.

“There are a lot of other red states that are looking to deal with this as well,” he said. “We’ll have to work through it and see what the legislation is. But, I want to make sure there’s a stakeholder process.”

North Carolina has a law banning abortion after 20 weeks, but courts have put that law on hold. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could eventually be put back into effect.

In a CBS 17/The Hill/Emerson College poll released last week, 46 percent of North Carolina voters told us they think the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, while 36 percent said it should be overturned. The remaining 18 percent said they were unsure or had no opinion.

Voters were almost evenly split on whether they think the state should make it easier or harder to access abortion. While 38 percent said they support making it easier, 36 percent want it to be harder. Meanwhile, 26 percent said they don’t want the state to pass abortion laws.

Respondents were also asked a series of questions about their views on possible restrictions on abortion, similar to those adopted in other states, and nearly 9 in 10 said abortion should be available in at least some cases, with 28 percent saying it should be available in all cases.

The majority of respondents, though, were split on various restrictions, with 32 percent saying there should be access only for certain cases – such as rape or incest – 19 percent saying abortion should be legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy and 8 percent saying it should be legal up to 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Only 13 percent said abortion should be illegal in all cases.

“I think they’re playing a waiting game, and I think they’re smart,” David McLennan said, an expert on state politics at Meredith College. “Why this summer push hard to get a bill that’s unlikely to make it through and then alienate some people in swing districts?”

Though Democrats are not in power in the legislature, they said they plan to file a bill soon aiming to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into state law.

“If (the decision) comes out in June when we’re in session, we need to hear it,” Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham County) said. “We need to debate it and get people on the record. And, we want to codify Roe v. Wade. We’re not talking late-term abortions whatsoever, just whatever the protections are that we currently have in our constitutional decision that that is maintained.”

In the poll we conducted, we found 51 percent of voters said if the court overturns Roe v. Wade that would make them more likely to vote this November. Six percent said it made them less likely and 43 percent said it would make no difference.

Rep. Julie von Haefen (D-Wake County) said the issue is one that politicians should “just say out of.”

“By us nitpicking and trying to decide when can we decide for a person and when we can’t, that’s just not going to be successful. We need to literally leave the entire decision for this healthcare, for this very personal decision, in the hands of that patient,” she said. “I’m really hoping that it does bring the attention back on the state legislature because we know that we are the last line of defense in this subject.”