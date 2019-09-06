Trump announces new location for North Carolina rally

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – President Trump announced a new location for the September 9 Keep America Great rally on Friday.

The rally, hosted by President Trump, will now take place on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7:00 pm ET at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville, NC.

It was originally scheduled to be held at the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

