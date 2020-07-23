Trump calls off GOP Convention in Jacksonville as COVID-19 cases spike

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – During this Thursday COVID-19 briefing, President Donald Trump said he has called for the GOP Convention scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida in August.

“I looked at my team and said, ‘The timing of this isn’t right’,” the president said.

Trump said the flare up of coronavirus cases was the driving force behind his decision.

The president said his team told him it was possible to pull off the convention but Trump said his job was to protect the American people.

The convention was original slated for Charlotte but the GOP moved it to Florida after Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn’t allow a full convention without social distancing.

The delegates will still meet in North Carolina, Trump said.

This breaking story will be updated.