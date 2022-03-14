RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former North Carolina State University wide receiver running for Congress was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Monday, according to a statement from Trump.

Bo Hines announced in January 2021 that he planned to run for Congress. Trump on Monday endorsed him for the state’s 13th district, which includes the southern half of Wake County, all of Johnston County, the western half of Wayne County, and part of Harnett County.

“He is a proven winner both on and off the field, and he is going to help win a huge Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Trump said in a statement.

“As my wife and I embark on our journey to start a family, I want to do my part to preserve our values, our heritage, and ensure North Carolina reaches the heights of its potential,” Hines, 26, wrote on his campaign website.

The 13th district is expected by many to be the most competitive congressional race in North Carolina.

As a freshman at N.C. State, Hines led the Wolfpack with 45 receptions for 616 yards. He transferred to Yale University following his freshman season, where he studied political science, according to his website.

After finishing his undergraduate studies, Hines went to Wake Forest School of Law “to escape the leftist propaganda of the Ivy League,” his website said.

Hines also has endorsements from North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.