Trump gives ‘Full and Total Endorsement’ to NC Sen. Thom Tillis

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump has endorsed North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, handing a significant political asset to the first-term Republican senator seeking reelection next year in the closely divided state.
Trump tweeted late Tuesday his “Full and Total Endorsement” to Tillis as he already faces a primary challenger. Garland Tucker has made Tillis’ initial opposition to Trump’s emergency declaration for a U.S.-Mexico border wall a campaign issue. Tillis later reversed himself and supported the declaration.
Trump praised Tillis for being someone who is “Strong on the Border and fights hard against Illegal Immigration.”
Democrats also are lining up to take on Tillis, including three current or former state legislators and a county commissioner.
North Carolina is a key presidential battleground state, too. Trump won there in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points.
Here is the full text of Trump’s tweet:
“Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina has really stepped up to the plate. Thom is tough on Crime, Strong on the Border and fights hard against Illegal Immigration. He loves our Military, our Vets and our great Second Amendment. I give Thom my Full and Total Endorsement!”
- NC couple killed during marijuana deal, 2 charged
- Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
- Police: Woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
- Krispy Kreme launches doughnut delivery service in 15 states, including North Carolina
- New NC mom talks about giving birth just after she was shot
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now