Trump gives ‘Full and Total Endorsement’ to NC Sen. Thom Tillis

FILE – In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tillis collapsed Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Washington race, received CPR, as was taken away in ambulance. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump has endorsed North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, handing a significant political asset to the first-term Republican senator seeking reelection next year in the closely divided state.

Trump tweeted late Tuesday his “Full and Total Endorsement” to Tillis as he already faces a primary challenger. Garland Tucker has made Tillis’ initial opposition to Trump’s emergency declaration for a U.S.-Mexico border wall a campaign issue. Tillis later reversed himself and supported the declaration.

Trump praised Tillis for being someone who is “Strong on the Border and fights hard against Illegal Immigration.”

Democrats also are lining up to take on Tillis, including three current or former state legislators and a county commissioner.

North Carolina is a key presidential battleground state, too. Trump won there in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points.

Here is the full text of Trump’s tweet:

“Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina has really stepped up to the plate. Thom is tough on Crime, Strong on the Border and fights hard against Illegal Immigration. He loves our Military, our Vets and our great Second Amendment. I give Thom my Full and Total Endorsement!”

