Trump’s criticism of Rep. Elijah Cummings not racist, top aide says

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top White House aide defends President Donald Trump’s disparaging tweets about an influential black Democratic congressman and his Baltimore district as a justified response to the lawmaker’s criticism of administration border policies.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump was upset over what he perceives to be inaccurate statements by Rep. Elijah Cummings about conditions in which children are being held in detention at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted: “If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke!”

Mulvaney tells “Fox News Sunday” that “when the president hears lies like that, he’s going to fight back.”

At a hearing last week, Cummings accused a top administration official of wrongly calling reports of filthy, overcrowded border facilities “unsubstantiated.”

Trump also tweeted that Cummings has done “a terrible job.”

“There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!” the tweet from Trump said.

Mulvaney denies that Trump’s Twitter comments Saturday were racist and says Trump would criticize any lawmaker who spoke unfairly about his policies.