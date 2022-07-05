RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Allegations of registering to vote in different states at the same time, a congressional subpoena to testify about January 6th, contempt of congress for refusing to do so, and now the words of former White House employee and aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson.

“He didn’t look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, there’s a lot going on, guys, but I don’t know. Things might get real, real bad on January six,” Hutchinson recently recalled during her testimony in front of the January 6th Congressional Committee.

CBS 17 reached out to a former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice to understand what these allegations could mean for Meadows through a legal lens.

“I think Mark Meadows has a lot to be worried about and not just the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson,” said former North Carolina Supreme Court justice Bob Orr. “And what I anticipate will be even more damning testimony in the weeks ahead.”

“You have all of this body of evidence, that I’m sure prosecutors are pulling together and looking at all the facts, you know what’s verifiable, what’s uncontested, and then looking at the array of federal criminal statutes which can cover just about anything and everything,” Orr added.

Hutchinson testified about what she interpreted as a lack of concern when she spoke to Meadows about her conversation with Rudy Giuliani several days before the 6th.

“But when hearing Rudy’s take on January 6th and then Mark’s response, that was the first that evening was the first moment that I remember feeling scared. And nervous for what could happen on January 6th. And I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it,” said Hutchinson.

After being tapped by Donald Trump to be the then president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows resigned his seat as an elected North Carolina congressman from the 11th district.

Just more than two years later Orr guesses there are some very serious conversations Meadows is having with his attorneys. As are other people.

“I think it’s entirely probable that there will be people who will go to jail and frankly people who attempt to under mind the constitutional authority and principles of this country at the highest-level ought to go to jail,” said Orr.