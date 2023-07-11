RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said Tuesday he doesn’t expect the House to take up the bill legalizing medical marijuana until at least next year, saying there’s insufficient support among Republicans in the chamber to pass it.

“I think that’s accurate. It would require a number of House members who have taken a position of no to literally switch their position to want to vote for it, and I don’t see that happening,” he said.

Even if the bill would pass with Democrats supporting it, Speaker Moore said he won’t bring it up for a vote unless a majority of House Republicans are willing to vote in favor it, which he does not think will occur this year.

“We have a rule in place that says for any bill that comes up, that a majority of the Republicans have to be willing to vote for it on the House floor. And, as long as there’s not a majority of the Republicans willing to vote for it, it won’t come up,” he said, adding he personally would vote in favor of the bill.

Earlier this year, the Senate passed the NC Compassionate Care Act which would allow medical marijuana with a prescription for patients with certain debilitating medical conditions, such as cancer.

Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick), who battled cancer and credits marijuana as having helped him to survive the treatments, has been a leading advocate for legalization. He recently moved to block an unrelated House bill from passing unless the House was willing to legalize medical marijuana.

“Maybe some folks will look up and pay attention now,” he said late last month.

Speaker Moore was critical of that parliamentary move, but it said it ultimately did not have an effect on changing people’s minds about whether to support legalization.

“That was going to be the outcome either way,” he said.

The House Health Committee held a hearing on the bill several weeks ago but has not taken any action on it.

A poll earlier this year by Meredith College found 73 percent of North Carolina voters support legalizing medical marijuana.

Chris Suttle, who has lobbied lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana, said he is helping state residents to sign up for a program being launched by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in the western part of the state.

Medical cannabis will be legal on tribal grounds. People do not need a prescription from a medical professional to qualify.

“By next year, they’re going to see how much money a medicinal cannabis program in North Carolina can make, even if it’s a medicinal cannabis program that’s only legal on tribal land in one city,” said Suttle. “It’s not a perfect program because of its location and it’s only legal on tribal lands. But, if we want to see SB3 or any version of that go forward in North Carolina, then North Carolinians need to band together and support the program that we have.”

The group Smart Approaches to Marijuana heralded the recent developments in the House, saying the state has “dodged a bullet.”

“Marijuana isn’t medicine. It’s not approved to treat any illness. So-called medical marijuana is the industry’s way of getting a foothold in a state that they can then use to create an open THC drug market,” said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, in a statement.