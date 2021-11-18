With GK Butterfield retiring, here’s where seats in Congress have opened

U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., asks a question at a Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration during a field hearing on voting rights and election administration issues facing Arizona and the Native American community at Phoenix College, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has become the latest member of Congress to say he is retiring and will not seek re-election next year.

Butterfield announced his retirement on Thursday after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2004. He represents North Carolina’s 1st District, a 15-county area that includes

He joins David Price as North Carolina Democrats in the House who are retiring. Republican Ted Budd is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Richard Burr.

This map shows the 32 members of the House and Senate who are not running for re-election, along with their party affiliation and the reason why they’re not running.

All data on the map comes from Ballotpedia.