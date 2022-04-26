SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A pony running across a South Carolina interstate led to a seven-car pile-up over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. between mile markers 82 and 83 on Interstate-85 northbound in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said a pony was running southbound in the northbound lanes and traffic began to slow.

Seven vehicles crashed during the slow down due to the pony.

One minor injury was reported.

Officials with SCHP said they do not know where the pony came from.