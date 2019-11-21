Pop-Tarts announces sweet and salty pretzel additions

(Tribune Media Wire) – Pop-Tarts is giving a salty snack a sweet makeover, releasing Pop-TartsPretzel.

The sweetness of Pop-Tarts Toaster Pastries will be combined with a pretzel crust. The Pop-Tarts will come in two varieties: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

Major news. Introducing new Pop-Tarts Pretzel. They’re sweet and salty and perfect. Put them in your mouth. Posted by Pop-Tarts on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods. With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors,” said marketing director Joe Beauprez.

The new Pop-Tartswill be available in stores nationwide in January 2020.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now