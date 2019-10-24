Popeyes will hire more staff to deal with November return of chicken sandwich, report says

It’s almost here.
The Popeyes chicken sandwich that sold out in two weeks and had people waiting hours in the drive-thru line will return in early November according to a report from Bloomberg News.
The restaurants will hire an addition 400 employees and change their workflow to handle the expected rush of customers.
Reports around the country were that lines regularly were out into the street at stores.
“The first time they weren’t ready,” Guillermo Perales, CEO of Sun Holdings Inc., which operates about 150 Popeyes locations, said.
A specific date for the sandwich’s return wasn’t given.
