Porch pirates on the lookout for Cyber Monday, holiday packages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Online Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday buys and holiday gifts are filling delivery trucks this time of year. Porch pirates know it and are on the prowl.

Online shopping increased over the pandemic and now half of people surveyed said they receive a package in the mail at least once per month.

In fact, the survey found 73-percent of people were buying more online during the pandemic, creating more opportunities for porch pirates to nab deliveries.

C+T Research, a market research company, found a quarter of Americans have had a package stolen off their doorstep.

23 percent had a package stolen

60 percent know someone who had a package stolen during the holiday season.

30 percent had a neighbor whose package was stolen

30 percent had a package stolen more than once

So how do you protect your deliveries?

CPI Security said most package thefts take place during the day when people are not home. The security system installer said there are some things you can do to keep porch pirates from swiping those presents.

Those tips include: