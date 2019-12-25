Porch pirates smile for the camera, then ‘hit the whole neighborhood,’ SC residents say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman in Goose Creek shared several photos of so-called porch pirates on a Goose Creek community Facebook page.

According to the woman, they “hit the whole neighborhood” and stole over $300 worth of packages from just her porch on Monday.

She also said that they appeared to have put a piece of paper over the license plate of their SUV.

In the photos captured in the Lakeview Commons neighborhood, the SUV appeared to be a green Honda CRV. The photos also appear to show other people in the background during the incidents.

If you recognize these people or the SUV, authorities ask that you contact the Goose Creek Police Department or the Berkeley County Police Department.

