Porsche crushed when massive tree falls in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive tree came down and crushed a Porsche and damaged two other cars on a street in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood on Tuesday morning.



The tree came down on Scales Street near Harvey Street and took power lines with it, causing an outage at some nearby houses.



The tree damaged two cars and crushed a silver Porsche that was parked on the street.



The City of Raleigh sent crews out to handle the tree and Duke Energy sent a team out to repair the downed lines.

No one was injured when the tree fell.



