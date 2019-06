RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Atlantic Avenue is closed between Whitaker Mill Road and Six Forks Road due to a water main break.

The water main break happened before noon and the closure is expected to last 12-16 hours.

Crew are at the scene making repairs and authorities do no yet have an estimated time for Atlantic Avenue to reopen.

Authorities have not said what caused the water main break.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.