Portion of Capital Boulevard temporarily closed due to crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Northbound Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road is temporarily closed due to a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Officers responded to the intersections just before 3 a.m.

Authorities say a man and woman were riding a motorcycle when the crash happened.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the car fled the scene.

Northbound Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road is temporarily shut down as the investigation continues.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

