Portion of I-85 to be closed for hours after car falls from bridge

DURHAM, N.C. ( WNCN) – Authorities say I-85 near exit 178 will be closed for hours after a vehicle fell from US-70 above.

Police say a vehicle traveling along US-70 lost control, striking another vehicle before leaving the roadway and crashing onto I-85 below.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m.

The person driving that vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

I-85 near exit 178 and the US-70 westbound ramp near I-85 are expected to be closed until around 1 p.m.