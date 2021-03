JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – According to NCDOT, the southbound lanes of I-95 South near Exit 93 (Brogden Rd) are closed due to a crash.

A gasoline tanker has overturned and crews are working to clear the road.

Authorities have not released the condition of the driver.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 10:00 AM.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.