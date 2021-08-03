Portion of New Bern Avenue to be closed Wednesday and Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A portion of New Bern Avenue will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday while city crews perform a sewer service repair.

Two eastbound lanes will be closed in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue, between Donald Ross Drive and Sunnybrook Road.

The closure is expected to last between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days.

Access to businesses and the hospital will remain open.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, as traffic delays are expected.

Authorities say customers in the area should not experience any interruption in service.

