Authorities say a portion of NC540 northbound that was closed due to a crash is now reopened

The crashed happened at the 60 mile marker, crossing of Jenks Road. This is in the area of Apex/West Cary.

Apex Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash and closed the road to remove an occupant from a vehicle.

All lanes were closed just past Exit 59 (US-64).

The road is reopened and authorities have not said what caused the crash.