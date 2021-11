MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – According to Raleigh-Durham Airport officials, the airprt is experiencing power outages in Terminal 2 that is affecting it’s ability to assist passengers.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for flight status before arriving at the airport.

Terminal 1 has not been affected.

Airlines that could be impacted by the outages include Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American, Delta, Frontier, Jet Blue, Spirit and United.