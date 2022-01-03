Portion of Wade Avenue in Raleigh closed for 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- A waterline improvement project has closed a portion of Wade Avenue for the next three weeks.

The Wade Avenue westbound ramp off northbound Oberlin Road and the Oberlin Road North exit ramp/Annapolis Drive from westbound Wade Avenue are closed. Businesses along this stretch will remain open.

The detour for Wade Avenue westbound ramp will take drivers on the westbound Wade Avenue ramp in the northwest portion of the interchange.

People taking the Wade Avenue Exit Ramp for Oberlin Road North will detour on the Oberlin Road South exit ramp to Oberlin Road.

The City said drivers should anticipate traffic delays in this area. Drivers should watch out for work crews, traffic cones, and signs. If possible, they said it was best to avoid this area.

The $4.2 million Oberlin Road Waterline Improvement Project will replace an eight-inch waterline with a 12-inch waterline to improve water flow.

The project runs on Oberlin Road from Bedford Avenue to Davis Street. The entire project is scheduled to be complete this spring.