Portions of S. Wilmington and Lenoir Streets to close Saturday for sewer repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Portions of S.Wilmington Street and E. Lenoir Street will close at 7 p.m. Saturday in order to complete sewer service repairs, according to city officials.

The 500-600 blocks of S. Wilmington Street and the 90-100 blocks of E. Lenoir Street will be closed throughout the night and are expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The following is a detour around the work area:

Motorists traveling northbound on S. Wilmington Street will turn right on E. South Street, left onto S. Person Street, left onto E. Cabarrus Street, right back onto S. Wilmington Street.

Motorists traveling east on E. Lenoir Street will turn left onto Fayetteville Street, right onto W. Davie, left onto S. Wilmington Street.

Motorists traveling west on E. Lenoir Street will turn left onto S. Blount Street, right onto E. South Street, right onto S. Wilmington Street, then left back onto E. Lenoir Street.

Motorists approaching this work area should expect delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.