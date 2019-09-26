Power outage causes Pine Forest High School to release students early

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Pine Forest High School will release students early on Thursday, according to a press release.

A power outage impacting the high school will close the school three hours early today. Buses will also operate on a 3-hour early release schedule.

The press release states students attending FTCC and Cumberland Polytechnic High School will be transported to those campuses on a normal schedule.

Cumberland County Schools also announced that all after-school activities will be cancelled.

The decision to close the school was made after South River Electric confirmed that the school will likely be without power for the reminder of the day.

