Power outages affect thousands across N.C. during freezing weather in northern areas

North Carolina (WNCN) – According to Duke Energy, more than 35,000 people were without power across the state Saturday morning as freezing temperatures moved in.

At least 15,000 of those customers are in the Triad and another 10,000 are in areas of Henderson, Oxford and Roxboro.

Duke Energy says crews have begun making repairs and assessing damage but difficult travel conditions may delay estimated times of restoration in the hardest hit communities. Also, due to the extent of damage customers should prepare for extended outages.