Power outages climb to the thousands in central NC amid winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of power outages in central North Carolina are in the thousands Sunday morning as snow turns to freezing rain.

Duke Energy reports more than 62,000 customers without power across North Carolina at 1 p.m.

At 11:30 a.m., the utility said 31,000 customers were without power. Outages increased to 46,000 at 12:20 p.m.

In South Carolina, there are more than 47,000 without power. South Carolina’s outages have slowly decreased since noon.

Duke Energy said it has more than 11,000 workers ready to respond to the outages. Those workers include power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers.

“Our crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow, but ongoing hazardous weather and dangerous road conditions initially will slow our ability to assess damage, make repairs and estimate power restoration times,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director.

The bulk of outages in the CBS 17 viewing area are in the Sandhills with at least 7,000 outages in the Moore County area around Aberdeen and east of Whispering Pines.

The Triangle also has an increasing number of outages with more than 2,000 in the dark in Zebulon and hundreds in southern Cary.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above freezing Sunday afternoon and then rain will fall for the rest of the day.