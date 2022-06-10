RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolinians have two chances this weekend to win a pair of jackpots worth a total of more than $450 million.

The first chances starts Friday night when the Mega Millions drawing offers a jackpot with a $226 million annuity that is worth $129.8 million in cash.

The second drawing takes place Saturday night when the Powerball drawing offers a jackpot with a $229 million annuity that is worth $132.3 million in cash.

“This is exciting to watch,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Either jackpot would be a life-changing win for someone in North Carolina and we hope to see that happen this weekend.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million, and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.