1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in 4-car crash in Cary Woman shot while inside car in Rocky Mount, police say
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAVANA (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

It was centered 125 kilometers north-northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

It’s not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss