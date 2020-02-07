Prayer vigil held for 73-year-old Kinston woman who was assaulted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The family of 73-year-old Evernell Pittman held a prayer vigil in Kinston.

It took place at the River of Life Christian Church.

The church was filled with prayers of comfort and healing not only for Pittman and her family but for the entire Kinston community.

“Feels great. It feels great. It shows what strong community Kinston really is,” said Tony Washington, Pittman’s son

The family says that Pittman is still in a coma but is showing improvements.

PREVIOUS:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) An attack leaves a 72-year-old Evernell Pittman fighting for her life.

Investigators are still searching for the person responsible.

The Kinston Police Department were called to 106 East Vernon Avenue in reference to an assault.

Upon their arrival officials said they found a 72-year-old female who was attacked in the parking lot.

Medics Transported Pittman to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Officials said it appeared the suspect assaulted the woman and then attempted to steal her 2019 black Toyota RAV4.

Officials said Pittman fought back and was able to get away from the suspect and into the store for help.

The suspect fled the scene on foot leaving from the front parking lot, on the McLewean Street side, north from the rear of the business.

Family members tell 9 On Your Side that Pittman is the rock of her family and a beloved member of her community. The family wants one thing, justice.

“She didn’t deserve this young man and we ask you please turn your self in! Please turn yourself in,” said Tony Washington, Pittman’s Son

The family is working with the community to raise money to go toward Pittman’s medical expenses and to establish a community reward for information on who attacked the 72-year old mother and community leader.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Kinston Police Department is actively seeking anyone with knowledge of this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in this area to contact them.

Anyone who may have information or any video related to this incident, contact the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 or the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160.