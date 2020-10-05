Prayer vigil held for slain Myrtle Beach police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the community gathered at the Myrtle Beach Police Department Sunday to remember Officer Jacob Hancher.

Before the prayer vigil and after, people brought flowers to lay in front of the Myrtle Beach Police Department sign.

Robert Todd, a Sunday school teacher led the group in prayer.

Todd said, “the greatest thing that you can do for your husband for your wife when they go out that door is pray, pray for protection, pray for a hedge of protection to be wrapped around them.”

The President of Myrtle Beach Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Barbara Prescop was among those in the crowd.

“I just remember him being a very happy go, lucky young man, I mean when I heard the news that was a possible shooting last night, my heart sank,” Prescop said.

LATEST HEADLINES: