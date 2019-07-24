Pregnant Georgia mom shot, killed shielding son

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN) — Police are asking the public for help, as they investigate who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Athens, Georgia.

They say she was hit by a stray bullet Monday night and later died in the hospital, along with her unborn child.

Auriel Callaway was about 4 months pregnant when a terrible situation Monday night ended her life and took the life of her unborn child.

Witnesses say some kids were arguing in the Clark Gardens apartment. Adults got involved and someone started shooting Monday night around 9:30.

When Auriel heard the shots, she grabbed her 3-year-old son mason and tried to make it safely into her apartment. At least one shot hit her and she collapsed. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Her sister says the whole thing was just ridiculous because her sister doesn’t get involved with any nonsense. Now the family wants police to figure out who fired that deadly shot because they want justice.

Police detained eight people after the incident, but they all were later released. Investigators are urging anyone who may have any information about what happened to contact them.

